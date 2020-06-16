The Duchess of Cornwall wears her edgiest denim dress yet - and she looks fabulous The royal was seen alongside Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall was seen alongside her husband the Prince of Wales in Gloucestershire on Tuesday, where the couple carried out a face-to-face engagement with key workers.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla become first royals to carry out duties in person meeting key workers in Gloucestershire

As usual, the Duchess looked fabulous for the occasion, but we're particularly obsessed with the fact that the royal opted for a dark-washed denim dress, proving that the versatile material is a chic choice whatever your style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall embark on milestone engagement

The blue dress fell just below the 72-year-old's knees, and also featured a sleek cinched waist and long sleeves that were nearly cropped at Camilla's wrists. The doting mum paired the look with a pair of tan heels, and looked every inch the fashionista.

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall reveals joy at being reunited with grandchildren during lockdown

The Duchess looked fabulous

MORE: Duchess Camilla's romantic ruffled blouse was perfect for her latest appearance

Charles and Camilla made a socially distanced visit to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank staff who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis in person. The meeting took place in the grounds of the hospital in Gloucester, which is about 20 miles from the future King's Highgrove home.

Among those they spoke to were clinicians, volunteers, clinical psychologists, members of the domestic team, senior biomedical scientists, junior doctors, members of the social work team and other frontline workers from the health and care system.

What's more, Camilla revealed during an ITV interview that she has been able to see her grandchildren for the first time since coronavirus lockdown measures have eased in the UK, saying: "First time last weekend, not hug them but see them, it was a great treat."

Camilla is grandmother to five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla married Andrew in 1973, and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Laura has three children, Eliza, and twins Gus and Louis, while Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy.

Photos of the children have been spotted in the Duchess' Birkhall living room and office as she carried out her royal duties remotely by telephone and video calls during lockdown.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.