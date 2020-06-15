Duchess Camilla's romantic ruffled blouse was perfect for her latest appearance

The Duchess of Cornwall has made another video appearance from her Scottish home of Birkhall, speaking in support of British Flowers Week which is taking place from 15 to 21 June. Camilla chose a summery shirt to record her message – we love her pretty ruffled white blouse, which she teamed with one of her favourite tailored blazers. The Duchess also added a hand-picked bouquet of flowers from her own garden to the background of the video – how lovely is that?

WATCH: The Duchess supports British Flowers Week

Camilla said: "In these difficult times, when we are all searching for something to brighten our lives, there is nothing that can lift our spirits more than our native flowers and plants. They are nature’s healers. In our gardens, in our window boxes, or even in just a simple vase, their glorious scents and myriad of colours are veritable life enhancers."

The royal's own colourful arrangement was placed in a Scottish pottery vase, and includes forget-me-nots, cranesbill, Alchemilla, tulips, peonies, poppies, cow parsley and Solomon’s Seal. Perhaps Camilla chose her chic neutral outfit to allow the bold flowers to stand out?

Camilla will soon return to London with Prince Charles

This isn't the first time the Duchess has wowed us with her at-home looks – royal fans have got a number of glimpses at Camilla's off-duty wardrobe during the coronavirus lockdown. Recycling a number of her favourite pieces for her various virtual appearances, she has also made sure to add sweet and personal touches to her royal looks with sentimental brooches and accessories.

Her latest video message comes shortly after it was revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla will be returning to London to carry out royal duties in person in the coming days. The royal couple will receive Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' on Thursday 18 June.