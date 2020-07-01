Kate Middleton sends sweet message with elegant red outfit in new appearance How lovely is this?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made another virtual appearance from their home of Anmer Hall, and Kate has wowed us in a gorgeous outfit once again! Speaking with six staff members from Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to mark Canada Day, the Duchess sweetly chose a red outfit for the call, keeping with her tradition of often wearing the country's national colour for her Canadian engagements.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite New Look shoes are back in stock - grab a pair for £23.99

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton speak to frontline workers in Canada

The royal appeared to be wearing a chic red tweed dress, which many believe to be another item from her incredible Alexander McQueen collection. It could be the designer's 'Short-Sleeve Tweed Shift Dress' which is sadly no longer available to shop – though it would make gorgeous summer choice for Kate.

Kate wore a beautiful red tweed dress

Speaking from their Norfolk home, the couple paid tribute to the staff's "fantastic" work and told them they hoped to visit them in person in Canada one day.

MORE: Kate Middleton & Queen Letizia are both dotty for monochrome polka dot dresses – shop the trend

It's thought that Kate's dress could be from her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen

William said: "I just wanted to just touch base and say how proud we are of all of you and everyone on the front line who have led the way, very stoically, very bravely and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done a fantastic job. So well done to all of you and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person."

GET THE LOOK: Textured tweed dress, £175, Kate Spade

Kate, who again rocked the sleek and straight hairstyle she has favourite lately, added: "It's an amazing role that you're playing and a hugely tough one as well so we're in huge admiration for everything you're doing."

Kate's Canada Day look for her visit in 2011

Canada holds many special memories for the couple as it's where they undertook their first major royal tour as newlyweds in July 2011 – and Kate certainly made an impact with her first go at diplomatic dressing, wowing with her tour wardrobe.

Remember the stunning red and white look she wore for her first Canada Day in the country? What a moment…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.