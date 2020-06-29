Kate Middleton’s favourite quartz earrings have been recreated on Etsy - hurry The Duchess of Cambridge is obsessed with her quartz drop earrings and now you can own a very similar pair for a fraction of the cost

While we did miss seeing our favourite royal ladies out and about during the strict stages of quarantine, one plus point was that we got a good chance for a closer look at their jewellery during those zoom calls. Remember Kate Middleton’s new earrings? The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a gorgeous new pair of cloudy quartz drop earrings at the start of May – and proceeded to wear them on almost every video call for the rest of the month.

Well, if you were as obsessed as Kate – and us – after seeing the jewels then we've got news – there’s a fantastic replica version available on Etsy. But if you want a pair, you’d better be quick – they’re getting rave reviews and are on course to sell out fast.

Kate Middleton-inspired quartz drop earrings, £35.44, Etsy

The mimics are available in both white and yellow gold plating and are made with high-grade cubic zircona stones and a simulated pearl for the quartz. We think they look just like the real thing – and there’s a marked difference in the price tag. You can pick up these repliKates for £35.44 whereas the originals would set you back £800.

Kate Middleton loves her quartz earrings and wore them during almost all of her May zoom calls

Prince William is thought to have gifted Kate the Patrick Mavros earrings – which according to the brand, are inspired by the alluring and tranquil colours of the Indian Ocean. They are hand made in Mauritius, crafted of diamond and milky quartz. The cloudy effect is in fact caused by tiny water bubbles inside the quartz.

There’s currently a wait list of 8 to 9 weeks for the original earrings, so, for now, we'll have to make do with the Etsy sparklers!

