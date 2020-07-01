We've spotted Kate Middleton's sold-out-everywhere Ghost dress on sale at Next – but hurry It's selling out fast…

Remember the Duchess of Cambridge's Ghost dress from her surprise appearance on the BBC's Big Night In back in April? Unsurprisingly, her 'Anouk' dress flew off the virtual shelves, and many royal fashion fans were left disappointed. Well, we've got good news – we've spotted that the dress is back in stock at Next; you better hurry though, because there's only one size left in stock.

The whole Cambridge family joined in for the 'Clap for Carers' campaign following Prince William's appearance in a TV sketch alongside Stephen Fry – with Kate, William and their three children all co-ordinating in blue outfits.

Kate's blue floral midi dress was an instant hit, with a pretty ruffled collar, subtle puff sleeves and a pretty tiered hem. She wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowdry and wore a pair of subtle drop earrings to finish the look.

Sweetly, Ghost later revealed that all sales of the 'Anouk' dress would make a donation towards NHS causes.

Ghost Anouk dress, £129, Next

The Instagram caption read: "We are donating all of our online proceeds from the Anouk dress to the NHS @nhscharitiestogether @nhswebsite. We strive to continuously support the amazing work that the NHS staff and volunteers are doing, throughout this challenging battle against COVID-19, to keep us all safe. Thank you NHS, we truly appreciate you."

The Duchess is known to be a huge fan of Ghost's fluttery and floral dresses, and is known to own a number of the celebrity-approved frocks. She's not the brand's only star fan – Holly Willoughby also regularly wears the line for her This Morning appearances.

Ghost Avery dress, £195, ASOS

Another of Kate's memorable Ghost dresses recently came back into stock, too – the 'Avery' dress that she wore to a private engagement in Pakistan is still available to buy in a beautiful pink shade. Happy shopping!

