Kate Middleton & Queen Letizia are both dotty for monochrome polka dot dresses – shop the trend

Polka dots are a classic print that is always perfect to wear no matter the occasion and has a timeless glamour that brings to mind the classic style of Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. It’s no wonder that royals also have gone dotty for the print! Kate Middleton’s spotty dress seemed to have inspired Holly Willoughby this week, and now we’re ready to be inspired, too, by looks worn by not just Duchess Kate, but also Princess Eugenie and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Royal approved: Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton love spotted summer dresses

Black and white spotty dresses definitely have the royals seal of approval! Princess Eugenie wore a dotted sheath dress to the Epsom Derby, looking super chic in a matching black and white hat. The Duchess of Cambridge has a whole host of polka dots in her closet, wearing polka dot dresses everywhere from Wimbledon to visiting the set of Harry Potter while she was pregnant in 2013. And Spanish fashion icon Queen Letizia adores polka dot print in everything from blouses to floaty summer dresses.

The always-fashionable Queen Letizia of Spain also has a host of polka dot summer dresses in her closet

It's such an easy effortless look, and forever on trend. So much so you can pretty much always find a black and white polka dot dress everywhere from high street shops to designer collections. If you’re looking to rock a chic dotty dress like Kate Letizia and Eugenie, here are some of our favourites you can shop right now, starting at just £15!

M&S collection shirt dress, £35 £15, Marks & Spencer

Maddie Dress, £90 £54, Boden

Winifred Dress in navy, £98 £68.60, Boden

Cohline spotted maxi dress, £229 £137 Ted Baker

