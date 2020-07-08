Kate Middleton's favourite handbags are on sale for up to 70% off - you won't believe the prices

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a good sale, especially when it comes to the favourite royal brands that are in high demand. Case in point: we’ve spotted Kate Middleton’s go-to handbag designers in the sales, with a whole array of clutch bags, totes and more that the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

Whenever Duchess Kate attends a royal engagement, you can always be guaranteed that she’ll have the perfect handbag to complete her outfit. Her favourites include Aspinal of London, Jimmy Choo, LK Bennett, Anya Hindmarch and Mulberry – all of which can be found at reduced prices right now!

Shop Kate Middleton handbags on sale

We've scoured all of our favourite online retailers to find all the best deals on Kate Middleton's favourite handbags – but shop quick, because these sought-after royally-approved accessories will sell out fast...

LK Bennett

Duchess Kate carrying the LK Bennett 'Nina' clutch

LK Bennett 'Nina' suede clutch bag, was £150 now £120, Selfridges

LK BENNETT 'Demi' two-tone leather clutch bag, was £175 now £70, Selfridges

LK BENNETT 'Leona' tote, was £110 now £88, John Lewis

Aspinal of London

Duchess Kate's 'Mayfair' bag by Aspinal is one of her favourites – she even has it in multiple colours!

Aspinal of London 'Mayfair' Micro Bag, was £395 now £198, The Hut

Aspinal of London 'Origami' folding tote, was £295 now £118, Aspinal of London

Aspinal of London 'Regent' Tote, was £395 now £158, Aspinal of London

Aspinal of London 'Lottie' Bag, was £495 now £198, The Hut

Aspinal of London 'Alice' Hobo, was £295 now £177, Aspinal of London

Anya Hindmarch

Kate matched her Anya Hindmarch clutch with her floral dress and face mask during a royal engagement

Anya Hindmarch flat velvet clutch, was £250 now £175, FarFetch

Anya Hindmarch shoulder bag, was £495 now £247, The Outnet

Smythson

Duchess Kate arrived in Lahore carrying a Smythson tote during a royal visit in 2019

Smythson Panama leather shoulder bag was £695 now £208, The Outnet

Smythson backpack, was £795 now £397, The Outnet

Alexander McQueen

The Duchess owns a number of Alexander McQueen bags - including this clutch in red

Alexander McQueen envelope clutch was £420 now £273, The Outnet

Alexander McQueen bucket shoulder bag was £1450 now £729, Flannels

Jimmy Choo

Nothing like Jimmy Choo for a touch of glam – here Duchess Kate holds the 'Ellipse' clutch by the red carpet favourite

Jimmy Choo Litzy clutch, was £294 now £147, FarFetch

Jimmy Choo Haya camera bag, was £575 now £403, House of Fraser

Jimmy Choo 'Ellipse' clutch, was £595 now £479, Flannels

Dolce & Gabbana

The stylish royal also has Dolce & Gabbana bags in her collection

Dolce & Gabbana leopard print lurex pouch was £335 now £201, FarFetch

Dolce & Gabbana Jungle belt bag was £385 now £195, Flannels

Mulberry

The royal is also faithful to Mulberry – one of her favourite bags is the 'Darley' style

Mulberry Urban Zipped Reporter Cross Body Bag, was £550 now £330, John Lewis

Prada

Duchess Kate kept her favourite Prada 'Raso' clutch handy during the Commonwealth Service in 2020

Prada tote, was £2,170 now £1,099, Flannels

