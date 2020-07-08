﻿
kate middleton favourite handbags on sale

Kate Middleton's favourite handbags are on sale for up to 70% off - you won't believe the prices

Shop LK Bennett, Jimmy Choo, Aspinal of London and more of Duchess Kate's go-to bags

Karen Silas

We love a good sale, especially when it comes to the favourite royal brands that are in high demand. Case in point: we’ve spotted Kate Middleton’s go-to handbag designers in the sales, with a whole array of clutch bags, totes and more that the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

Whenever Duchess Kate attends a royal engagement, you can always be guaranteed that she’ll have the perfect handbag to complete her outfit. Her favourites include Aspinal of London, Jimmy Choo, LK Bennett, Anya Hindmarch and Mulberry – all of which can be found at reduced prices right now!

Shop Kate Middleton handbags on sale

We've scoured all of our favourite online retailers to find all the best deals on Kate Middleton's favourite handbags – but shop quick, because these sought-after royally-approved accessories will sell out fast...

LK Bennett

kate middleton lk bennett nina clutch handbag

Duchess Kate carrying the LK Bennett 'Nina' clutch

lk bennett clutch kate middleton handbag sale

 LK Bennett 'Nina' suede clutch bag, was £150 now £120, Selfridges

lk bennett kate middleton handbag on sale

LK BENNETT 'Demi' two-tone leather clutch bag, was £175 now £70, Selfridges

kate middleton lk bennett tote

LK BENNETT 'Leona' tote, was £110 now £88, John Lewis

Aspinal of London

kate middleton aspinal mayfair bag

Duchess Kate's 'Mayfair' bag by Aspinal is one of her favourites – she even has it in multiple colours!

kate middleton handbag sale aspinal mayfair deals

Aspinal of London 'Mayfair' Micro Bag, was £395 now £198, The Hut

kate middleton aspinal origami tote

Aspinal of London 'Origami' folding tote, was £295 now £118, Aspinal of London

aspinal of london kate middleton tote on sale

Aspinal of London 'Regent' Tote, was £395 now £158, Aspinal of London

aspinal lottie bag kate middleton

Aspinal of London 'Lottie' Bag, was £495 now £198, The Hut

kate middleton aspinal hobo

Aspinal of London 'Alice' Hobo, was £295 now £177, Aspinal of London

Anya Hindmarch

kate middleton anya hindmarch clutch handbag

Kate matched her Anya Hindmarch clutch with her floral dress and face mask during a royal engagement

anya hindmarch handbag kate middleton on sale2

Anya Hindmarch flat velvet clutch, was £250 now £175, FarFetch

anya hindmarch kate middleton bag

Anya Hindmarch shoulder bag, was £495 now £247, The Outnet

Smythson

kate middleton carrying smythson tote bag

Duchess Kate arrived in Lahore carrying a Smythson tote during a royal visit in 2019

smythson handbag sale kate middleton

Smythson Panama leather shoulder bag was £695 now £208, The Outnet

smythson backpack kate middleton

Smythson backpack, was £795 now £397, The Outnet

Alexander McQueen

kate middleton alexander mcqueen clutch bag

The Duchess owns a number of Alexander McQueen bags - including this clutch in red

 

alexander mc queen kate middleton handbag on sale

Alexander McQueen envelope clutch was £420 now £273, The Outnet

alexander mcqueen bucket bag kate middleton

Alexander McQueen bucket shoulder bag was £1450 now £729, Flannels

Jimmy Choo

kate middleton jimmy choo clutch ellipse

Nothing like Jimmy Choo for a touch of glam – here Duchess Kate holds the 'Ellipse' clutch by the red carpet favourite

jimmy choo bag on sale kate middleton handbags

Jimmy Choo Litzy clutch, was £294 now £147, FarFetch

jimmy choo camera bag kate middleton sale

Jimmy Choo Haya camera bag, was £575 now £403, House of Fraser

kate middleton clutch ellipse jimmy choo bag

Jimmy Choo 'Ellipse' clutch, was £595 now £479, Flannels

Dolce & Gabbana

kate middleton dolce and gabbana bag wimbledon

The stylish royal also has Dolce & Gabbana bags in her collection

dolce gabbana clutch kate middleton sale

Dolce & Gabbana leopard print lurex pouch was £335 now £201, FarFetch

dolce gabbana belt bag kate middleton on sale

Dolce & Gabbana Jungle belt bag was £385 now £195, Flannels

Mulberry

kate middleton mulberry clutch darley

The royal is also faithful to Mulberry – one of her favourite bags is the 'Darley' style

mulberry kate middleton handbag sale

Mulberry Urban Zipped Reporter Cross Body Bag, was £550 now £330, John Lewis

Prada

kate middleton prada clutch

Duchess Kate kept her favourite Prada 'Raso' clutch handy during the Commonwealth Service in 2020

prada tote kate middleton

Prada tote, was £2,170 now £1,099, Flannels

