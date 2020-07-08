Kate Middleton's favourite handbags are on sale for up to 70% off - you won't believe the prices

Karen Silas
Love Kate Middleton's handbag style? Shop now to find her favourite designers – from LK Bennett to Jimmy Choo & Aspinal of London on sale for up to 70% at Selfridges, John Lewis & more
We love a good sale, especially when it comes to the favourite royal brands that are in high demand. Case in point: we’ve spotted Kate Middleton’s go-to handbag designers in the sales, with a whole array of clutch bags, totes and more that the Duchess of Cambridge would love.
Whenever Duchess Kate attends a royal engagement, you can always be guaranteed that she’ll have the perfect handbag to complete her outfit. Her favourites include Aspinal of London, Jimmy Choo, LK Bennett, Anya Hindmarch and Mulberry – all of which can be found at reduced prices right now!
Shop Kate Middleton handbags on sale
We've scoured all of our favourite online retailers to find all the best deals on Kate Middleton's favourite handbags – but shop quick, because these sought-after royally-approved accessories will sell out fast...
LK Bennett
Duchess Kate carrying the LK Bennett 'Nina' clutch
LK Bennett 'Nina' suede clutch bag, was £150 now £120, Selfridges
LK BENNETT 'Demi' two-tone leather clutch bag, was £175 now £70, Selfridges
LK BENNETT 'Leona' tote, was £110 now £88, John Lewis
Aspinal of London
Duchess Kate's 'Mayfair' bag by Aspinal is one of her favourites – she even has it in multiple colours!
Aspinal of London 'Mayfair' Micro Bag, was £395 now £198, The Hut
Aspinal of London 'Origami' folding tote, was £295 now £118, Aspinal of London
Aspinal of London 'Regent' Tote, was £395 now £158, Aspinal of London
Aspinal of London 'Lottie' Bag, was £495 now £198, The Hut
Aspinal of London 'Alice' Hobo, was £295 now £177, Aspinal of London
Anya Hindmarch
Kate matched her Anya Hindmarch clutch with her floral dress and face mask during a royal engagement
Anya Hindmarch flat velvet clutch, was £250 now £175, FarFetch
Anya Hindmarch shoulder bag, was £495 now £247, The Outnet
Smythson
Duchess Kate arrived in Lahore carrying a Smythson tote during a royal visit in 2019
Smythson Panama leather shoulder bag was £695 now £208, The Outnet
Smythson backpack, was £795 now £397, The Outnet
Alexander McQueen
The Duchess owns a number of Alexander McQueen bags - including this clutch in red
Alexander McQueen envelope clutch was £420 now £273, The Outnet
Alexander McQueen bucket shoulder bag was £1450 now £729, Flannels
Jimmy Choo
Nothing like Jimmy Choo for a touch of glam – here Duchess Kate holds the 'Ellipse' clutch by the red carpet favourite
Jimmy Choo Litzy clutch, was £294 now £147, FarFetch
Jimmy Choo Haya camera bag, was £575 now £403, House of Fraser
Jimmy Choo 'Ellipse' clutch, was £595 now £479, Flannels
Dolce & Gabbana
The stylish royal also has Dolce & Gabbana bags in her collection
Dolce & Gabbana leopard print lurex pouch was £335 now £201, FarFetch
Dolce & Gabbana Jungle belt bag was £385 now £195, Flannels
Mulberry
The royal is also faithful to Mulberry – one of her favourite bags is the 'Darley' style
Mulberry Urban Zipped Reporter Cross Body Bag, was £550 now £330, John Lewis
Prada
Duchess Kate kept her favourite Prada 'Raso' clutch handy during the Commonwealth Service in 2020
Prada tote, was £2,170 now £1,099, Flannels
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.