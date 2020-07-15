Duchess Camilla steps out in statement straw hat for stunning new appearance

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in a crisp white outfit as she stepped out for another engagement on Wednesday afternoon – and we're in love with the summery straw hat that she added to her look! Camilla visited the Royal Hospital Chelsea where she met members of staff and reviewed the Chelsea Pensioners on parade – and as usual, she dressed smartly for the occasion. While the Duchess sadly missed the hospital's annual Founder's Day in June, we bet she was glad to have scheduled a visit so soon after the lockdown eased.

Camilla wowed in white at her latest engagement

Camilla teamed her gorgeous white coat dress with nude accessories – including one of her favourite Launer clutch bags – and her statement wide brim straw hat.

In a moving speech she said: "I know that you have been through a particularly tough time of late, having lost 10 Pensioners to Covid-19. I should like to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who have died, and to each of you as you go through the painful process of adjusting to the gap left by those much-loved friends."

She later added: "In times of war and times of peace, whether seen or unseen, the armed forces support and strengthen our nation, just as each one of you Chelsea Pensioners did throughout your careers."

Camilla wowed in bold blue on Tuesday

It's been a busy few days for Camilla, who recently returned to in-person engagements following the coronavirus lockdown. The royal travelled to Wiltshire on Tuesday, in order to visit the Oxenwood Outdoor Education Centre in Marlborough.

Wearing a gorgeous electric blue dress – which we couldn't help but liken to the Duchess of Sussex's favourite shade – Camilla met with young carers during her engagement, and learned about the support offered to vulnerable young carers through a range of outdoor activities that help to develop skills and build self-esteem and confidence.