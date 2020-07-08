Duchess Camilla has admitted she's been living in jeans and we couldn't love her more for it She looks incredible in them!

The Duchess of Cornwall has been pictured rocking her jeans on a number of occasions during the coronavirus lockdown, and she even revealed in her BBC Radio 5 Live interview that they are one of her favourite fashion items! A smiling picture of the Duchess also showed that she had chosen to rock her denim for the landmark moment, which saw her take part in her first-ever radio guest edit on The Emma Barnett Show.

Camilla has spoken of her love of jeans

The royal admitted that she has been loving wearing her jeans during lockdown, telling host Emma: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"

WATCH: Camilla's royal style

For the show, which was broadcast on Tuesday and recorded at Clarence House, Camilla teamed her jeans with a chic white blouse and a gorgeous tailored blazer.

Recording the landmark radio show at Clarence House

It seems that fans have been just as thrilled to see the wife of Prince Charles embracing her laidback style. In an adorable wedding anniversary photograph that was released in April, Camilla could be seen happily wearing her skinny jeans at home with her husband – and plenty of royal watchers reacted to her relaxed lockdown look.

Charles and Camilla's sweet anniversary snap

One wrote on Twitter: "Seriously love them! The fact that Camilla is wearing jeans just makes me love her more," while another added: "Camilla looks lovely in jeans."

In her new interview, the royal also added that she was thrilled to finally be able to visit her hairdresser, Jo Hansford. "I imagine it's a slight relief to get the hair done?" the radio presenter asked, to which the Duchess laughed and said: "It is a relief I think for all women, I think a lot of them were crying out for a hairdresser throughout COVID."