The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in blue at her latest outing! The royal stepped out in Wiltshire for another public engagement on Tuesday, wearing a bold and bright dress – which we think looks very similar to the gorgeous shade that the Duchess of Sussex also loves to wear. Camilla wore the outfit to the Oxenwood Outdoor Education Centre in Marlborough, and it looks as though the zip-up silhouette is a new favourite – since she also owns a similar dress in denim.

Camilla looked beautiful in bold blue

The Duchess met with young carers during her visit, and learned about the support offered to vulnerable young carers through a range of outdoor activities that help to develop skills and build self-esteem and confidence.

WATCH: Camilla's royal wardrobe

After formally reopening the centre following the coronavirus lockdown, she said: "I would just like to say a huge thank you to young carers because you all do the most brilliant job."

The Duchess also owns a similar dress in denim

"I am so thrilled that you are able to come here and use this centre for your activities," she added. "I just want to say how grateful everybody is for all you do as I know how hard it's been, especially over lockdown. To be able to come here and enjoy yourselves is so important."

She teamed her electric blue outfit with her tan court shoes, beautiful pearl earrings and her trendy new Fitbit watch, which we're just a little bit in love with! We bet she's been tracking plenty of steps with her newly-packed diary.

Camilla also added a Fitbit watch to her outfit

No doubt Camilla will be using her exercise tracker for her ballet sessions at home, which she does for 20 minutes every morning. Just last week, Prince Charles' wife opened up about her love of ballet when speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.