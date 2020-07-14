Countess Sophie surprises in statement black outfit for latest appearance The royal looked so chic in her latest look

The Countess of Wessex has made a new virtual appearance, and we're in love with her gorgeous outfit! Sophie joined eye health professionals from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness to help launch the 2020 Eye Health Heroes award programme, and chose a classic black blouse for the important occasion. Some fans might have been surprised by her subtle choice, however, since the Countess often chooses more colourful outfits - particularly in summer.

Sophie chose a chic black blouse for her latest virtual appearance

The Royal Family's official Twitter account shared some smiling screenshots from Sophie's online meeting, writing: "The call presented an opportunity for the eye-health professionals from around the world to share their experiences, working with patients in hospitals, with charities, within clinics and scientific research. Together they talked about providing care during COVID-19."

It added: "The Award was specially created to celebrate young and upcoming talent in the eye care sector. @IAPB1 is encouraging eye health organisations to nominate a member of staff who is innovative, a future leader or change maker."

Sophie is simply 'CW' in her video calls

In the happy photo, Sophie appeared to have teamed her chic shirt with gold hoop earrings and a chain necklace. She styled her hair in a classic half-up style and sported natural, glowing makeup as usual.

The Countess' latest call also gave royal fans a further insight into her home at Bagshot Park, where she lives with husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

The Countess has shared glimpses of her Bagshot Park home

In the background of the snap, you can see the family's pretty cream and blue patterned wallpaper, a white door with two glass panels and a large painting of ducks hanging on the wall in a bronze frame. There's also a wooden dresser at one side, where Sophie and Edward keep two stacks of books and a small ornament.

While the royal family have returned to some in-person engagements as the coronavirus lockdown eases, no doubt their virtual meetings will continue for some time to come! Meaning we still get the odd glimpse at their home life, and their wardrobes…