Duchess Camilla wows in chic neutrals and rocks a bouncy blowdry in Bristol She looked stunning in her latest outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she stepped out for another public engagement with husband Prince Charles on Thursday – we're in love with her timeless cream outfit, which went perfectly with what looked like a glossy new blowdry. Now hairdressers have reopened following the coronavirus lockdown, we wouldn't be surprised if Camilla has paid a visit to her loyal hairdresser Jo Hansford – it certainly looks like she's got a voluminous new look!

WATCH: Charles and Camilla step out in Bristol

The royal's platinum hair looked gorgeous with her neutral outfit, and appeared to have been styled in bouncy curls to frame her face.

Camilla teamed her chic jacket and dress with stunning pearl earrings, a pretty gold and silver bangle and her tan court shoes.

Camilla's hair looked bouncy and fresh

The royal couple made two visits on Thursday, first to an Asda distribution centre in Avonmouth to thank staff who have kept the country's vital food supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Later, they arrived at the Turnbull & Asser shirt factory in Gloucester to learn about how the company switched their entire production line to making scrubs for the NHS.

Camilla's seemingly new hair look comes after she admitted that she'd been looking forward to seeing her stylist. The Duchess, 72, took part in her first-ever radio guest edit for the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday.

She looked ultra elegant in her neutral outfit

"I imagine it's a slight relief to get the hair done?" the radio presenter asked, to which the Duchess laughed and said: "It is a relief I think for all women, I think a lot of them were crying out for a hairdresser throughout COVID."

She also revealed she's been loving wearing her jeans at home during the lockdown, adding: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"