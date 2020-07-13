The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall no doubt have a close family bond, but it appears they share a similar taste in style, too – at least when it comes to designer footwear. Meghan was pictured out and about with husband Prince Harry on Friday, and she teamed her floaty dress with a luxurious detail – her classic Chanel pumps, which are also a favourite staple of Camilla's.

Meghan showed off her laidback style once again by pairing her Magic Linen dress with a chic straw hat and her cream and black ballet pumps, which retail for around £570. The royal is also known to own a black pair of the chic flats, which she was pictured wearing before her marriage to Prince Harry.

Camilla also regularly wears Chanel

And of course, Camilla is also very fond of her toe cap heels from Chanel, which feature a slight block heel compared to Meghan's flats. It was even once said that the Duchess likes to wear the French designer as the iconic interlinking Cs represent 'Camilla and Charles'.

Happily, there are plenty of affordable versions of the signature style available on the high street, and of course Meghan is also known to love a number of other purse-friendly styles - as is Camilla.

We've even spotted a gorgeous dupe for Meghan's pretty linen dress at La Redoute, costing just £42. With its sleeveless style, flared skirt and floaty fabric, it's almost identical!

Harry and Meghan were spotted in Los Angeles on Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted in their new local area of Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, with some fans guessing that Meghan had attended a dental appointment, since she was seen carrying a toothbrush and toothpaste in a small plastic pouch.

It won't be long before we see the former actress again, either, since she's set to make a speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit in the coming days, alongside the likes of Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra.

