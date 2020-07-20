The Duchess of Cornwall embraced the sunshine with her latest outfit as she arrived in Cornwall with her husband Prince Charles on Monday - and we're in love with her summery dress and accessories! Camilla teamed her pale blue shift dress with a pair of tan heels, tortoiseshell sunglasses and her Heidi Klein straw bag - which often wears for warm weather engagements. She also sported her new Fit Bit watch again, and styled her icy blonde hair in her usual bouncy blow-dry.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Charles and Camilla visit Cornwall

Camilla visited the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust during the couple's first day of their short tour, and she and Charles opened the footbridge to Tintagel Castle.

The Duchess revealed that she has a fear of heights as they made their way along the 190ft bridge towards the castle! She made it clear she was "not looking down" and linked arms with Charles as they made their way along the path, after joking with staff that "had a great head for heights".

Camilla also teamed her look with some stacked necklaces

Tracey Reed, the project lead on behalf of English Heritage, later said: "The Duchess was asking me if the bridge wobbled when you go over it but I told her it was fine. She said she had a great head for heights but I wonder if she was being a bit sarcastic."

It's set to be a busy few days for Charles and Camilla, who are no doubt thrilled to have been able to go on their annual visit to Devon and Cornwall. It was also revealed on Monday that the Duchess will take part in a rare engagement with Prince Philip, 99, who will transfer his role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to her on Wednesday 22 July.