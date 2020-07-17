The sweet story behind Duchess Camilla's stunning blue birthday outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in the new portrait that was released to mark her 73rd birthday on Thursday evening – and no doubt fans were thrilled to see her wearing the electric blue dress she recently debuted during her visit to Wiltshire. We wouldn't be surprised if Camilla had the outfit made especially for her smiling official photo, since she turned to her wedding dress designer, Anna Valentine, for the gorgeous dress.

Camilla looked radiant in the newly-released portrait

Of course, the royal owns a number of beautiful creations from the exclusive fashion label, and often chooses it for other royal occasions, too. The striking blue dress features a modern zip detail, and Camilla also has a similar version made in denim.

Like many royal women, the Duchess has remained loyal to her bridal designer ever since her big day, so it's unsurprising she chose the stunning outfit for her birthday snaps.

Camilla's beautiful wedding gown

And while Anna has remained private about her relationship with Camilla, she did tell The Telegraph back in 2007 that she had one aim when it came to making the royal wedding gown – that the fabric would be light and fluid.

She revealed that she knew she had got it right when the couple emerged from Windsor Guildhall, and the dress briefly caught in the breeze. "I went, 'Yesss! It moved!'," she told the publication.

The frock features a modern zip detail

Camilla's new dress is quite a bold colour choice for the royal, which we couldn't help but liken to the Duchess of Sussex's favourite blue tone when she stepped out in it on Tuesday. Is electric blue the new royal blue?

Teamed with elegant pearl earrings, her signature icy blonde blowdry and flawless makeup, we certainly think the Duchess wears it well. Happy birthday, Your Royal Highness!