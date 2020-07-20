Princess Beatrice made a beautiful royal bride at her low-key wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday – and she also made a number of sweet decisions with her fashion choices, choosing to wear a vintage Norman Hartnell gown from the Queen's collection, and Her Majesty's own wedding tiara. And it seems that Beatrice was the ultimate sustainable bride, since she also wore a pair of recycled heels for her big day – the sparkling Valentino pair that she stepped out in for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big day.

We're not surprised she wanted to wear the beautiful champagne pumps, which feature diamanté embellishments and a flattering deep V shape. They matched perfectly with the soft ivory shade of her puff sleeve gown. The royal also chose to wear them to Prince Amedeo's royal wedding in 2014.

Beatrice wore sparkling Valentino shoes for her royal wedding day

The beautiful wedding dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It was encrusted with diamanté details and has a geometric checkered bodice, too.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace also revealed that the gown was remodelled and fitted for Beatrice by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

She wore the same pair to Prince William and Kate's big day

The Princess certainly made a statement with her sentimental choices, which leaves us wondering whether her beautiful veil was borrowed, too! At present we don't know much about the flowing headpiece, which was fixed behind the regal Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the Queen also wore on her own wedding day.

It was confirmed on Friday that Beatrice and Edoardo had married in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of all Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor. The ceremony took place at 11am and was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family, who all adhered to government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

