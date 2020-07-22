Duchess Camilla sent the sweetest message with her outfit at rare engagement with Prince Philip Her bespoke outfit was particularly special

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for a landmark – but long distanced - engagement with the Duke of Edinburgh on Wednesday as the pair took part in a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles. Prince Philip, 99, who stepped out of retirement for his very rare appearance, was in good spirits as he was pictured taking part in proceedings at Windsor Castle, while Camilla received her new title at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Camilla wore a special bespoke outfit for the ceremony

True to form, the Duchess chose an elegant and classic outfit for the formal occasion, and even paid a sweet tribute with her bespoke look. Her beautiful dress was modelled on the Rifles' own uniform, in bottle green with a black trim, and featured the same buttons as worn on the soldiers' tunics – which have bugles on them.

She finished her look by adding a Rifles brooch and kept the rest of her accessories minimal. She added a chic pair of black court shoes and wore her hair in its classic coiffed blowdry.

During the Windsor ceremony, Philip was thanked for his 67 years of support for The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent regiments, by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes.

The Duchess' dress reflected the Rifles' uniforms

And immediately afterwards at Highgrove, Camilla was welcomed as the new Colonel-in-Chief by The Rifles' Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007, but his connection stretches back further, as he has served as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles in 2007.