The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another engagement with husband Prince Charles in her namesake Cornwall on Tuesday, embracing the sunshine in a crisp white dress and her favourite summer accessories. The beautiful pleated midi frock is one her go-to wardrobe pieces from fashion designer Fiona Clare, who makes a number of custom pieces for the Duchess. She teamed it with her tan court shoes and some pretty gold bracelets, and carried her Heidi Klein straw bag once again.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla visit St Austell

Once again on Camilla's wrist was her new Fit Bit watch, too, which has no doubt been tracking lots of steps during the royal couple's continuing short tour of Devon and Cornwall.

Day two of their trip saw Prince Charles and Camilla meet workers at Treverbyn Community Hall in St Austell, with the Duchess getting hands on and serving food to volunteers at the Hive project, which has cooked up 100,000 meals since March.

The royals also met NHS staff at St Austell Healthcare to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus crisis.

Prince Charles said in a speech: "We have heard much recently about the heroic work being done in hospitals during this pandemic, but I believe it is now also time to thank those of you in General Practice and Primary Care for the heroic work that you have been performing within your communities."

Camilla and Charles are on their annual tour of Devon and Cornwall, a tradition which they were no doubt thrilled to be able to uphold as the lockdown eases in the UK. Day one of the visit saw the Duchess in an elegant pale blue dress and chic tortoiseshell sunglasses – here's hoping there are more gorgeous summer looks to come!