Prince George wears £7.99 Mango polo top in adorable new birthday pictures

A big Happy Birthday is in order for Prince George, who celebrates his seventh birthday on 22 July! True to form, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released some adorable photographs to mark his special day, and the Prince looks adorable in a green polo shirt from Mango, which costs just £7.99. In another smiling shot, George wears a sweet camouflage print top which is very similar to the styles a young Prince William used to wear, too.

MORE: Gorgeous George! 23 of the cutest photos of the Prince through the years

Cotton polo shirt, £7.99, Mango

Kensington Palace shared one of the happy photos on Tuesday evening, writing on social media: "Sharing a [snap] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments

Incredibly, George's bargain polo top is still in stock - but we doubt it will be for long! Can we call it the 'George effect'? The cotton shirt is just £7.99 and available in a number of colours, and features a sweet compass motif. And while we haven't tracked down his army-style top just yet, there is a very similar version at Marks & Spencer for just £7.

George wears a camouflage T-shirt in another photo

No doubt royal fans were thrilled to see the new pictures of George, since the Cambridge family are still isolating at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

MORE: How Kate Middleton shops for Princess Charlotte's adorable outfits

Over the past few months, William and Kate have released footage of George, Charlotte and Louis clapping for NHS workers outside their country home. The Duke and Duchess also shared a photo of William, George and Charlotte delivering food parcels in Sandringham to mark Volunteers' Week, as well as a series of adorable images of the trio playing together with Louis, to celebrate Prince William's birthday and Father's Day in June.

SHOP SIMILAR: Camo print T-shirt, £7, M&S

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. As the Cambridges' eldest son, he is third-in-line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles and dad William.

No doubt the family have lots of at-home celebrations lined up for George, and perhaps a few Zoom calls with the likes of the Queen, Prince Charles and maybe even Prince Harry and Meghan!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.