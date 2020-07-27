Queen Letizia's stunning summer dress is a total sell-out - but H&M has a £25 dupe The Spanish royal has been loving high street brands recently

Queen Letizia may have found the perfect summer frock, after she was pictured wearing a stunning white shirt dress at the weekend. As part of the royal tour of Span's autonomous communities, Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI of Spain for a visit to San Martin Pinairo Church in Galicia on Saturday. The tour aims to support economic, social and cultural activity following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressing for the warm summer weather, Queen Letizia wore a leaf-print Pedro del Hierro frock that looked like it belonged on a tropical holiday, paired with Carolina Herrera nude slingback heels and a protective face mask. The short-sleeved, belted shirt dress had been reduced from €239 to €95, but it has unfortunately already sold-out in all sizes.

Queen Letizia's stunning leaf-print midi dress has already sold out

Luckily, there are plenty of similar options fans can buy to replicate the monarch's style, including a more relaxed version from H&M. Featuring a similar print and midi length, the V-neck frock costs just £24.99 - so it's a bargain style to buy while you wait for Letizia's original to be restocked.

Leaf print dress, £24.99, H&M

Alternatively, if you're a fan of the royally-loved shirt dress, then you'll no doubt want to get your hands on Wolf & Badger's pretty botanical design.

Shirt dress, £64, Wolf & Badger

Anyone royal fans who follow Queen Letizia will know that she has been spotted wearing several high street steals recently. Just as the Duchess of Cambridge is often spotted in pieces from British brands, including Whistles, Hobbs and even Topshop, Letizia championed Spain's high street by wearing a gorgeous tweed waistcoat from Zara last week. The 47-year-old rocked the sleeveless jacket - which she has worn on a number of occasions - as she headed back to Madrid following a trip to Merida, western Spain.

Earlier in July, Letizia also turned to one of her go-to brands, Mango for an outing in Cuenca. She accessorised the £49.99 zebra-print jumpsuit with cream espadrille wedges and a black crossbody bag. We can't wait to spot more affordable items in the Spanish royal's wardrobe...

