River Island's new blue suit reminds us of Meghan Markle's outfit for the Today show

Katherine Robinson
We can totally see the Duchess of Sussex - aka Meghan Markle - in this super stylish shorts suit by River Island. Doesn’t it remind you of the outfit she wore in New York to go on the Today Show?
Meghan Markle has always been spot on when it comes to her fashion choices – and she was on our radar even in her pre royal days. Which is why we immediately thought of Meghan when we saw River Island’s super stylish new blue boucle matching two piece. If you’re a true fan of the Duchess of Sussex and followed her back in her Suits days, then you might be able to remember when she wore an outfit which is so similar to the chic shorts suit. Well, can you?
Blue boucle button front shorts, £36, River Island
And Blue boucle badge embellished blazer, £75, River Island
Meghan actually stepped out in the cute outfit in New York back in 2016 – and she was snapped looking effortlessly cool as she arrived for an appearance on the Today Show, no doubt to talk about her upcoming acting projects, her lifestyle blog the Tig, or her humanitarian projects. Little did she know that just a few months later she would start dating Prince Harry and the whole course of her life would change – she would soon be making headlines all around the world and become the most googled actress of 2016.
Meghan Markle wore the super stylish look months before she began dating Prince Harry
Anyway, if you want to steal Meghan’s cool style – and this is a perfect preppy summer outfit – hurry and snap up the River island version because it's selling fast. Meghan paired hers with a white shirt, a pair of metallic heels and aviators, but you could just as easily combine yours with a pair of trainers and a simple tee for a more laid back style.
