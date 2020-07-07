River Island's new blue suit reminds us of Meghan Markle's outfit for the Today show The Duchess of Sussex would surely love this River Island suit - it totally reminds us of the one she wore for an appearance on the Today Show

Meghan Markle has always been spot on when it comes to her fashion choices – and she was on our radar even in her pre royal days. Which is why we immediately thought of Meghan when we saw River Island’s super stylish new blue boucle matching two piece. If you’re a true fan of the Duchess of Sussex and followed her back in her Suits days, then you might be able to remember when she wore an outfit which is so similar to the chic shorts suit. Well, can you?

Blue boucle button front shorts, £36, River Island

And Blue boucle badge embellished blazer, £75, River Island

Meghan actually stepped out in the cute outfit in New York back in 2016 – and she was snapped looking effortlessly cool as she arrived for an appearance on the Today Show, no doubt to talk about her upcoming acting projects, her lifestyle blog the Tig, or her humanitarian projects. Little did she know that just a few months later she would start dating Prince Harry and the whole course of her life would change – she would soon be making headlines all around the world and become the most googled actress of 2016.

Meghan Markle wore the super stylish look months before she began dating Prince Harry

Anyway, if you want to steal Meghan’s cool style – and this is a perfect preppy summer outfit – hurry and snap up the River island version because it's selling fast. Meghan paired hers with a white shirt, a pair of metallic heels and aviators, but you could just as easily combine yours with a pair of trainers and a simple tee for a more laid back style.

