Loved Kate Middleton's dreamy summer tweed dress? Check out these alternatives The Duchess of Cambridge proved tweed is perfect for summer and you can get on board too with these options

Sightings of our favourite royal ladies have been few and far between lately – no need to explain why. We did get a chance to see one of our favourite style icons this week though, when Kate Middleton took part in a zoom call with Prince William from their Norfolk home to mark Canada Day. And we couldn’t take our eyes off her gorgeous tweed dress.

The chic red and white round-neck dress is thought to be from Kate's collection of dreamy Alexander McQueen outfits. The designer's short shift dress is sadly no longer available to shop – but the good news for anyone who wants to repli-Kate the Duchess’ latest look is that there are many similar styles currently available online – and many of them are in the sales. Scroll down to take a look.

Kate wore a gorgeous tweed summer dress for her zoom call with Prince William

Kate combined her stylish dress with the no-fuss sleek hairstyle she has adopted during lockdown as she joined her husband in speaking to members from Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia. Her outfit choice featured Canada’s national colour – no doubt as a nod to the country’s national day – but the almost looked pink due to the combination of red and white fibres running through it.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton speak to frontline workers in Canada

Although tweed might seem more like a winter choice, it’s a great fabric to elevate your look in the summer too – as Kate proved this week. The vibrant texture is a real talking point and it lends itself perfectly to the flattering shift silhouette of these summer dresses. Are you on board too?

Kate Middleton-inspired pink tweed summer dresses

Ayla Tweed dress, £140 , £70, Boden

Going-places dress in tweed £199, J.Crew

Checked tweed knee-length dress, £69, M&S

Textured tweed dress, £350 £175, Kate Spade

