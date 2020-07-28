Missed out on Kate Middleton’s scallop-edged top? H&M has a lovely version Steal the Duchess of Cambridge’s style for a fraction of the cost with this chic wardrobe essential

Back in May sightings of our favourite royal ladies were few and far between as they joined the rest of us in swapping face to face meetings for zoom calls because of the pandemic. But that didn’t mean that fashion fans were denied the chance to swoon over new looks – not in Kate Middleton’s case anyway. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted several great outfits during video calls – and one of our faves was the gorgeous scallop-edge top she wore during a chat with volunteers from Shout to mark the charity’s first anniversary.

Scallop-edged top, £17.99, H&M

Well, anyone wanting to repli-Kate the scalloped look will be pleased to know that H&M are selling a chic top that features the trend and it’s a real summer wardrobe essential. The sleeveless top is fabricated from soft draped jersey with a scalloped edge around the neckline and armholes and has a small opening with a covered button opening at the back. It’s available in sizes XS to XXL and retails for £17.99.

Kate Middleton rocked the scalloped trend during a video call with Prince William

The price tag is considerably lower than the original top, which retails for £155. Kate wore the Cecil scalloped trim cardigan in white by French designer Sandro Paris. This design is made of a fine knit viscose/polyester mix fabric and features a scalloped v-neckline and three-quarter length sleeve and copper-toned buttons.

Sandro Paris Cecil scalloped trim cardigan, £155, Farfetch

If you absolutely need the original in your life then it's still available to buy on Farfetch – and it's available in black too!

WATCH: William and Kate celebrate shout's first anniversary during video call

