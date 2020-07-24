Bargain alert! Kate Middleton's sold out shirt dress has a £20 dupe Be a copy-Kate in this lookalike Suzannah dress

We LOVE the Duchess of Cambridge's latest look! Kate Middleton looked effortlessly stunning in a simple Suzannah shirt dress during her recent visit with Prince William as part of their work with the Royal Foundation.

Kate and William met with frontline workers and mental health counsellors as they announced that the organisation has granted nearly £1.8 million to support the frontline community and the nation's mental health. Amazing news!

WATCH: Kate and William speak to frontline workers

While we’re adding Kate's gorgeous £995 dress from the British designer to our wish list, we've been on the hunt for some purse-friendly alternatives that we reckon the Duchess would love just as much.

New Look has come to the rescue with this classic polka dot dupe for under £20 – and we think it wouldn't look out of place in Catherine's wardrobe! The elegant little number is a total steal at just £19.49, down from £25.99.

Perfect for both socially distanced gatherings or your return to the office, we'll be snapping it up to wear all summer long.

White Spot Puff Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress, £19.49, New Look

If you're feeling a little flusher, Ganni has a gorgeous dupe in a similar style. Reduced from £215 down to just £86, it would be rude not to!

Plus, Kate's sister Pippa Middleton is a big fan of the brand – remember her lovely Wimbledon look? – so it has the royal seal of approval.

Polka-dot Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress, £86, Ganni

Kate's £995 'Cotton Shirt Dress in Blue Polka' from Suzannah was perfect for the warmer weather the UK has been experiencing, falling just at knee length with a pretty blue dot print.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with frontline workers

She teamed it with a £75 gold bangle from French brand Sézane, her Missoma hoop earrings and wore her hair in her usual soft waves.

Suzannah is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, who most recently opted to wear the British designer during her royal tour of Ireland. Her gorgeous green dress sold out immediately, but there were plenty of amazing dupes on the high street.

