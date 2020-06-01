The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look fantastic on zoom calls We’ve rounded up the beauty buys that give her that Duchess glow, and some of them are super cheap!

When it comes to our working lives, many of us will remember 2020 as the year of endless zoom calls – and making sure we look flawless, from the shoulders up, in any case! And guess what, royals are no different. Kate Middleton is just like the rest of us in that Coronavirus has taken her work life from being face-to-face to virtual, so she’s had to make sure she looks fab and fresh on those video calls with Prince William. Especially when they’re rewatched by hundreds of thousands of royal fans the world over. She never fails to look good – and that starts with her glowing skin. So what's her secret? Read on to discover the face products the mum-of-three includes in her skincare regime to help her banish signs of ageing and get that glow…

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, £19.50, Lookfantastic

RELATED: All the beauty products Meghan Markle says she loves

Kate is said to have discovered this handy oil, which helps maintain a luminous and clear complexion, during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. An organic product, it’s formulated with pure, cold-pressed rosehip seed oil that helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks.

Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, £153.43, Amazon

Kate's beauty prep starts the night before with this night time facial treatment, which is formulated with camellia, chia, bitter cherry, strawberry and pomegranate seed oils. A few drops of this anti-inflammatory elixir brightens your complexion and it can also be applied under makeup or on the spot blemish treatment. It’s not on the cheap side but considering you’re only using a few drops per day, a little goes a long way.

Organic CloudCloth Face Cleansing Cloths, £12, Amazon

Here’s a beauty hack that everyone can easily get on board with. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be a fan of cleansing her face with a flannel. In fact, her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston insists it's the best way to remove makeup and dirt from your skin and gently exfoliate and much preferable to any motorized cleanser brush – or just your hands. Who are we to argue?

Nivea Pure & Natural Day Moisturiser, £4.49, Direct Cosmetics

One of Kate’s skincare staples is a proper bargain. She was spotted in Boots stocking up on Nivea’s Pure & Natural Mousturizing Cream, which provides 24-hour intensive nourishment and care for a cut price.

Karin Herzog Vita-A Anti-Ageing Cream, £177, Amazon

Of course there are more high-end products in Kate’s beauty regime – she's been a fan of Swiss skincare line Karen Herzog for years. Although it’s true her radiant skin is partly down to a good diet and plenty of exercise, this anti-ageing cream is sure to help with keeping wrinkles at bay.

RELATED: 11 royals and their guilty pleasures revealed

Lancome Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Day Cream, £42, Lookfantastic

Although Kate always looks relaxed and carefree to royal followers, raising her three children in the public eye and balancing home life with her busy working schedule is bound to raise her stress levels. Understandable then, that she has this anti-stress cream by Lancome in her bathroom cupboard. It’s infused with naturally-derived plant extract to replenish skin whilst shielding from environmental aggressors that can lead to irritation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton surprises mother and newborn baby with emotional video call

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.