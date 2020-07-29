You have to see the chic new update on Kate Middleton's go-to summer shoe We want – no, need - every pair

Kate Middleton's most recent official engagement, meeting frontline workers and mental health counsellers as part of their work with the Royal Foundation, confirmed one thing – her love affair with her favourite shoes, an espadrille wedge, is still going strong. In classic Kate style, she teamed a crisp Suzannah shirt dress with her failsafe Castañer wedge sandals, a brand she's loved and worn for years. And they're such a good staple, Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle have relied on them for summer outings too.

Kate's recent public engagement for the Royal Foundation saw her meet frontline workers

Kate tends to favour the Spanish label's Carina style in a tan colourway with a lace-up fastening, but we're so here for the three new versions for 2020, all in black and nude. The Caeli 65 canvas espadrille pump has a closed-toe and buckle fastening – with its lower height, it's definitely the one for those summer garden parties and BBQs we're starting to have.

Castañer Caeli 65 canvas espadrille pumps, £130, Harvey Nichols

And it's sister version, the Brity 75 canvas espadrille sandal, has a cross front with open toe, plus a higher wedge.

Castañer Brity 75 canvas espadrille wedge sandals, £145, Harvey Nichols

But if you, or Kate, is looking for a slight departure from a heel, say hello to the Killa Sand canvas espadrille. All the beauty of the wedges without the height! We can totally see ourselves popping these on as an alternative to summer flip flops and would equally as great with high-waisted jeans and a muscle tee as they would a floaty summer dress. They still have a little height to them too, if that's your thing, and are a comfy alternative.

Castañer Killa sand canvas espadrilles, £100, Harvey Nichols

Kate and Meghan aren't the only royals to love this shoe style; Princess Sofia of Sweden, Queen Letizia and Lady Amelia Windsor are all subscribers to the summer espadrille fan club. We're joining it too, are you?

