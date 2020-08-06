The Queen pays sweet tribute to Scotland with stunning brooch Her Majesty and Prince Philip are spending the summer at Balmoral

The Queen is known for her bold fashion choices and stylish accessories, so it comes as no surprise that she should use them to pay a subtle tribute to Scotland as she arrived at Balmoral on Monday.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip were pictured taking a private flight to Aberdeenshire from RAF Northolt, west London. In pictures published by Mail Online, the Queen looked elegant in a powder blue jacket with her signature pearl necklace and earrings.

However, when she arrived at Balmoral, the monarch had added a gorgeous gold stag brooch to her lapel in a sweet nod to the Scottish Highlands, where she will be spending the summer.

The brooch is not often seen on Her Majesty but is worn on occasion during her summer holidays in Scotland.

The couple will stay at Balmoral with a minimal team of staff members, dubbed HMS Bubble. Members of the royal family are expected to join the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Scotland this summer, but they are likely to stay in separate accommodation amid social distancing rules.

The Queen and Prince Philip had been isolating at Windsor Castle

Her Majesty has continued to carry out her royal duties from Windsor Castle, where she and Philip had been isolating, taking her weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone instead of in person.

The Queen made her fifth public address to the nation in her reign in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, reassuring the country by saying: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again." She also made another moving speech from Windsor Castle to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May.

