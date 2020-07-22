Royal ballgowns: The Queen's most beautiful dresses over the years These ballgowns are timeless

Over the years Queen Elizabeth II has donned the most beautiful ballgowns to attend royal engagements and red carpet events. From pink tulle skirts to blue beaded bodices, the monarch's wardrobe is full of classic silhouettes and elegant designs - and they're still loved today. Princess Beatrice recently borrowed one of the Queen's favourite frocks for her low-key wedding ceremony on 17 July, and royal fans have fallen in love with it. A timeless style icon, we're taking a look back at her majesty's most stunning looks of all time...

RELATED: All the outfits the Queen has worn to royal weddings

Everybody's talking about Princess Beatrice's wedding dress! This vintage Norman Hartnell gown was first worn by the Queen in 1962 while attending the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in Leicester Square. Though it wasn't originally designed as a wedding dress, Princess Beatrice made sure to add a few subtle adjustments, including the addition of organza sleeves. Not only does this make her the first royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding dress, but it also means she follows in the footsteps of her grandmother the Queen and late great aunt Princess Margaret by choosing to wear Norman Hartnell on her big day.

Pictured in 1954 during a Commonwealth visit to Australia alongside her husband Prince Philip, the Queen opted for a traditional princess silhouette adorned in floral appliqué. She accessorised with a tiara, white gloves, a fur wrap, and lavish jewels.

Her majesty wore this teal show-stopper during a state visit to France in 1957. Effortlessly elegant, we're obsessed with the beaded bodice.

The Queen is a big fan of Norman Hartnell and she stepped out in this white embellished gown for a film premiere in 1960. Who knows - maybe this frock was also in the running to be Princess Beatrice's wedding dress.

Photographed walking through a guard of honour formed by boy scouts during her visit in 1962, the young Queen looked beautiful in a periwinkle blue dress layered with subtly ruffled tulle.

READ: Royal brides and their tiaras: All the most stunning looks

Accompanied by Prince Philip and Princess Anne, the monarch made a royal appearance at the UK film premiere of Murder on the Orient Express at the ABC Cinema in 1974.

Showing off her love of bright colours, the Queen wore this purple ombre gown for a banquet on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during a visit to France. She accessorised with The King George VI Victorian Suite sapphire and diamond necklace complete with matching earrings. Made around 1850, they were a wedding gift from her father.

A vision in pink, the Queen chose this bold belted number to attend a banquet alongside Prince Philip.

We're forever obsessed with the queen's pastel blue gown which she wore to visit Malawi in July 1979.

In 2002, her majesty headed to the golden jubilee banquet for delegates of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Clad in a peach tulle dress complete with a lace panelled bodice, she complimented her pastel gown with a metallic gold bag, white gloves and silver jewels.

MORE: 25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time in pictures