The special meaning behind the Queen's beautiful outfit at Princess Beatrice's wedding Her Majesty watched her granddaughter marry in Windsor on Friday

The Queen attended her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's secret wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday – and as usual, she looked the picture of elegance.

Her Majesty opted for a gorgeous turquoise pleated coat with matching hat, which was adorned with beautiful pink and red roses.

Underneath her coat, the Queen wore a patterned dress in the same shade and accessorised with a trio of pearl necklaces. She matched her outfit with a simple pair of black court shoes, and keeping with tradition, she wore a pair of white gloves by Cornelia James.

The colour turquoise is often associated with good fortune and health, so it seems fitting that the monarch chose to wear this shade for such a special day.

Her Majesty wore the same outfit to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore following the nuptials

The newlyweds also received one of the sweetest gifts from the Queen – her blessing. It is tradition for the monarch's closest family members to seek her permission before they marry.

The couple were forced to postpone their original nuptials, which were planned for 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, due to the coronavirus pandemic. When details were announced by Buckingham Palace back in February, a statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in Windsor

"The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding was confirmed in a palace statement on Friday: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

