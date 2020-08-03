Fancy trying the Queen's secret Balmoral whisky? Here's how The monarch's Scottish residence is just one mile from the distillery

The Queen has been known to enjoy a glass of wine or a gin and tonic on occasion, but did you know Her Majesty also has access to some royally-loved whiskies at Balmoral Castle?

After four months of self-isolation at Windsor Castle, the monarch, 94, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, are heading to the Highlands in August for their annual break at their Scottish residence, where they are often accompanied by other family members. And we can't help but wonder if any of the royals may enjoy some local whisky!

Situated just one mile from Balmoral Castle is Royal Lochnagar Distillery, which got its name after Queen Victoria visited in 1848 during her first holiday with Prince Albert. The royal clearly enjoyed the whisky - which she supposedly used to fortify her claret - as she then issued a Royal Warrant.

Royal Lochnagar 12-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, £35.75, House of Malt

Described as a light and delicate whisky, the taste is "subtle and freshly woody," with a lingering sandalwood aftertaste. The smell of planed wood and light toffee are said to turn into coffee with brown sugar. Interested in trying it for yourself? Those visiting Scotland can take part in guided distillery tours, while the 12-year-old single malt scotch whisky and Selected Reserve whisky are also available to buy online.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the Queen enjoys German sweet wine

But while it may feature on the drinks cabinet in the royal household, there are several other alcoholic drinks that the Queen also enjoys. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family for 15 years, previously told CNN the Queen's tipple of choice is "gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." He went on to clarify that drinking wasn't a daily habit, explaining: "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic." Darren added that when the royal does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine.

