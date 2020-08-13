Quick – Kate Middleton's favourite fashion brands are all in The Outnet's mega summer sale Grab yourself a right royal steal

Kate Middleton's fashion has been a sartorial dream during lockdown – she's been wearing fancy floral dresses, classic Breton stripes and adorably cute blouses aplenty. She definitely hasn't been following our lead and stocking up on comfy loungewear, so it’s time to up our game and get a little glam going. You don’t need a royal-budget to update your wardrobe – The Outnet's enormous summer sale has up to 80% off of a raft of Kate's go-to fashion labels, from Ghost to Alexander McQueen to Aspinal of London.

Shop our royal edit of The Outnet summer sale

Alexander McQueen

Kate's Alexander McQueen wedding dress is just the tip of the iceberg of her love of the label, which she wears consistently; this black blazer is reminiscent of the navy McQueen skirt suit she wore earlier this year.

Alexander McQueen blazer, was £3,213, NOW £385, The Outnet

Zimmermann

Remember when Kate wore this gorgeous Zimmermann summer white dress while on the royal tour of Australia in 2014? This is her dress, updated for 2020.

Zimmermann dress, was £735, NOW £367, The Outnet

Erdem

Kate's devore blue Erdem dress worn in Stockholm was a winner for us, so we're snapping up this mustard skirt version. Wear now with a tee and come autumn, layer with a roll neck.

Erdem mustard skirt, was £595, NOW £228, The Outnet

Ghost

A throw-on floral dress has been Kate's staple throughout lockdown, choosing Ghost for many an occasion. This lavendar dress would fit straight into Kate's wardrobe, worn with Superga sneakers.

Ghost Midi-Dress, was £165, NOW £85, The Outnet

Joseph

Swap your black trousers (or even leggings) for a pair of Joseph plum trousers, a la Kate.

Joseph Pants, was £225, now £94, The Outnet

Temperley London

Need an evening gown? Stock up ahead of holiday parties with this Temperley London dress – Kate wore a similar one from the brand in 2013.

Temperley London Dress, was £795, NOW £349, The Outnet

DVF

Kate wore this Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress in Australia in 2014, and this updated version is giving us all the Kate vibes.

DVF dress, was £353, NOW £194, The Outnet

Stella McCartney

Kate's Stella McCartney blue shift, worn most recently on a Zoom call, is a great smart staple, and this new version is even prettier.

Stella McCartney dress, was £605, NOW £290, The Outnet

Aspinal of London

A mini bag or clutch from Aspinal of London is what Kate often carries, but if you need something bigger for going back to work, go for this XL version from the label.

Aspinal of London bag, was £795, NOW £318, The Outnet

Dolce & Gabbana

A little lace dress will always stand the test of time – Kate's grape Dolce & Gabbana one is perfect and we'll be wearing this version to holiday parties non-stop.

Dolce & Gabbana dress, was £1,855, NOW £1,020, The Outnet

