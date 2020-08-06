Kate Middleton's modern new earrings have the sweetest story behind them We love the reason she chose these!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised locals with a visit to South Wales on Wednesday – and as always, Kate chose a thoughtful outfit for the important occasion. While her fan-favourite floral Emilia Wickstead dress caught attention at first, it was in fact her earrings that paid a sweet tribute to the region she was visiting – and the message of support that the royal couple championed. The gorgeous gold hoops came from local business Spells of Love, highlighting the importance of 'shopping small' following the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

The 'Alia' hoops cost £62 and will no doubt soon fly off the virtual shelves. Made in 18 carat yellow gold over brass, the earrings feature a chic squared off shape that is certainly a more modern style for the Duchess – and we're loving it!

Kate rocked her new earrings and a floral face mask

No doubt she was taken by the brand's positive ethos, which reads: "Spells of Love is a demi-fine jewellery company, operating from a small studio in the heart of Wales, created by designer Hayley Jones. Designed with love and intention, Spells of Love mixes bohemian feminine influence with trend led and modern aesthetic.

"Eco and ethically conscious, she designs with the intention of making women feel beautiful, enhancing their inner beauty."

Alia hoops, £62, Spells of Love

The company also uses completely plastic-free packaging, which was surely a bonus for eco-conscious Kate.

If you want to get the royal look on a smaller budget, we've found another independent brand selling a similar pair on Etsy – you can snap them up for £15.

14K Gold plated hoops, £15, BeaulieuUK at Etsy

Kate and William's visit to Barry Island came as businesses in Wales have started to reopen their doors to the public as lockdown measures have started to ease. The royal couple heard about the impact that closing has had on the businesses during a typically busy period for the seaside resort, and the measures they have put in place to allow them to start reopening in a safe and secure way.

