Kate Middleton's top Jimmy Choo fashion moments – and how to get the exact styles for less

Kate Middleton is famed for her always picture-perfect dresses and gowns, and even her choice of face mask! You may have noticed that one way the Duchess of Cambridge always makes sure she is gorgeous head to toe, literally, is by wearing fabulous footwear. If you’d like to copy Kate’s royal style, here’s a fashion tip: her go-to shoes for the most special of royal family occasions are by famed luxury brand Jimmy Choo.

Duchess Kate has chosen to wear the Jimmy Choo 'Romy' – a classically-shaped heeled pump – on numerous occasions, including younger son Prince Louis’s christening and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

Kate Middleton's go-to shoe for royal occasions is the 'Romy' style by Jimmy Choo, which she wore to Prince Louis's christening, left, and Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, right

The 'Romy' has also made appearances in a host of styles at evening royal engagements whether in sparkles at the 2020 BAFTAs or in dark velvet at the 2019 Royal Variety Performance.

Duchess Kate has also worn the Jimmy Choo 'Romy's in glittering and velvet styles for evening events at the BAFTAs, left, and the Royal Variety Performance in 2019

So if you’re looking for a royal-inspired shoe that will be in style for seasons to come, the ‘Romy’, which is usually priced from £495, is a great pick – and you can get a pair on sale from around £220.

Jimmy Choo 'Romy' Pointed-Toe Pumps, were £548-£670, now starting at £219, Bloomingdale's

But as we know, the Duchess likes to switch things up, too, as demonstrated by some of her boldest fashion moments. And that's probably why the royal has also stepped out in strappy Jimmy Choo stilettos that are worthy of Hollywood’s most glam red carpets. For example, for an appearance at the National Portrait Gallery, when she wore gold metallic sandals by the brand.

Duchess Kate also has a few pairs of strappy Jimmy Choo sandals in her wardrobe

Kate has been seen wearing the strappy 'Mimi' model but you can find just as gorgeous Jimmy Choo looks on sale in similar styles.

Jimmy Choo 'Mimi' sandals, were £545 now £381, Mytheresa

Jimmy Choo ‘Thaia’ sandal, also available in ballet pink and black, were £775.38 now £310.15, Bloomingdale's





Jimmy Choo ‘Minny’ sandals, were £495, now £248, Harvey Nichols

Of course, as a global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo is also famous for ultra-glamorous clutch bags, of which Kate is definitely a fan.

The Duchess loves the Jimmy Choo 'Celeste' clutch and has it in a number of colours

We've spotted the Duchess carrying various versions of the Jimmy Choo ‘Celeste’ clutch, which has a classic rectangular shape and features a chain shoulder strap plus the brand's signature luxe cube clasp.

Kate's clutch is perennially stylish and modern, making it a great investment piece – and is an even better buy when it's on sale like these models...

Jimmy Choo ‘Celeste’ multicolour clutch was £750, now £375, Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo ‘Celeste’ clutch in floral lace, was £795, now £397.50, Selfridges

