Remember Kate Middleton's white summer blouse? Topshop has the perfect lookalike

Karen Silas
Kate Middleton’s white ruffled blouse by Reiss has long been sold out but you can get the look with this Victorian inspired Topshop lookalike
Remember when Kate Middleton guest-edited news website the Huffington Post for a day? Well, we sure do! And we also remember the very cute outfit she wore for the work-from-home moment at Kensington Palace: a Victorian-style blouse by Reiss teamed with a tweed mini skirt.
RELATED: Shop the Duchess of Cambridge's scalloped edge top – or the perfect Copy Kate look
While her perennially on-trend original chiffon ‘Vinnie’ blouse by the brand, a royal favourite, has long been sold out, we were super excited to find a fabulous lookalike at Topshop.
Duchess Kate’s original Victorian-style Reiss blouse has long been sold out
The vintage-style blouse that Duchess Kate originally wore for the one-of-a-kind occasion featured a ruffled high neck and long sleeves, for a charming ultra-feminine look. We’re getting the same charming vibes from the new ‘Victoriana’ blouse at Topshop.
RELATED: How to wear striped top just like Kate Middleton
Victoriana blouse, £29.99/$58, Topshop
The Topshop look is in 100 percent cotton – perfect to transition to autumn – and features the same classic Victorian details as the Reiss blouse, with a ruffled high neck and textured vertical details. The Victorian blouse is also updated in line with the latest trends, with puffed statement sleeves that are a must-have for 2020. So here's your chance to get a classic copy Kate look for right now!
WATCH: Kate Middleton dons a face mask for the first time for an official engagement
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.