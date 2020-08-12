Remember Kate Middleton's white summer blouse? Topshop has the perfect lookalike This white high-necked ruffled blouse has the same vintage charm as the Duchess’ sold out look

Remember when Kate Middleton guest-edited news website the Huffington Post for a day? Well, we sure do! And we also remember the very cute outfit she wore for the work-from-home moment at Kensington Palace: a Victorian-style blouse by Reiss teamed with a tweed mini skirt.

While her perennially on-trend original chiffon ‘Vinnie’ blouse by the brand, a royal favourite, has long been sold out, we were super excited to find a fabulous lookalike at Topshop.

Duchess Kate’s original Victorian-style Reiss blouse has long been sold out

The vintage-style blouse that Duchess Kate originally wore for the one-of-a-kind occasion featured a ruffled high neck and long sleeves, for a charming ultra-feminine look. We’re getting the same charming vibes from the new ‘Victoriana’ blouse at Topshop.

Victoriana blouse, £29.99/$58, Topshop

The Topshop look is in 100 percent cotton – perfect to transition to autumn – and features the same classic Victorian details as the Reiss blouse, with a ruffled high neck and textured vertical details. The Victorian blouse is also updated in line with the latest trends, with puffed statement sleeves that are a must-have for 2020. So here's your chance to get a classic copy Kate look for right now!

