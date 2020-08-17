This H&M little black dress looks exactly like Meghan Markle's chic LBD The original dress is sold out, so check out this Duchess-inspired look for less

Meghan Markle is the queen of the little black dress – and we’ve just spotted the perfect lookalike for one of her sold-out favourites. The Duchess of Sussex wore the Miguellina Dress by Club Monaco during the Royal Visit to Australia, making a characteristically effortless fashion statement with the sleeveless LBD with gold button details. While that dress has long been sold out, you can get the look at H&M.

Meghan's original Club Monaco dress is sold out – but that doesn't mean you can't still get the look

Just like Meghan’s original look, this dress is a sleek midi length and has gold-tone buttons at the hip. It’s a lovely smart look that can go from day to evening in style.

The entire outfit that the Duchess wore for her day out is made up of classic pieces that will last for seasons to come, right in line with Meghan’s signature classic-yet-modern minimalist style. The pieces are fab transitional buys that can be worn nearly year-round.

Fitted dress, £24.99/$34.99, H&M

The H&M version has a timeless vibe just like the original dress, above, with chic gold button details

For the original outing, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a luxe trench coat from Martin Grant which cost around £1500. To get the look for less at H&M, check out the high street brand’s new autumn trench coats. The cotton twill look that is new this season is a great lookalike for Meghan’s timeless style.

Cotton twill trench coat, £39.99/$59.99, H&M

And if you really want to recreate Meghan’s head to toe look you can also shop her pointed-toe flats by Rothy’s, which come in not just black but an additional 20 colours!

