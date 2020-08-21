Meghan Markle stuns in summer shorts as she makes surprise new appearance We're in love with Meghan's relaxed outfit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for another important appearance on Wednesday, in new photos that were released on Friday afternoon. Harry and Meghan volunteered with local Los Angeles charity Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities to kids and families in need – so of course we got another glimpse at Meghan's relaxed style for her hands-on day out. Wearing a chic pair of khaki shorts, her favourite Stan Smith trainers and a relaxed white shirt, the Duchess finished her look with a protective face mask with classic stripes.

Meghan and Harry spent the day volunteering on Wednesday

We reckon sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge would love Meghan's face covering, too, with its blue and white stripes. Her chosen mask is from New York brand Royal Jelly Harlem, costing $15 – and there's even a matching kids version for Archie! No doubt the Duchess was proud to support the black female founded company, which is also loved by the likes of Taraji P. Henson and Keri Russell.

For UK royal fashion fans, we've found a very similar version at Not On The High Street for £15.

Even better, we've also spotted Meghan's go-to Stan Smith trainers reduced from £75 down to £54.99 online – they are certainly a favourite of the royal's for finishing off her cool and casual outfits.

Meghan teamed her shorts with Stan Smith trainers

The Duchess completed her look by wearing a couple of gold bangles and wore her long dark hair down and loose – though she did tie it back into a low-slung ponytail as she handed supplies to one family who arrived in their car.

Wednesday's drive-through event was held at Dr. Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South Los Angeles, where the charity provided school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene items and more to those in need.

Memorably, Baby2Baby was one of the four organisations chosen to celebrate the birth of Harry and Meghan's son Archie back in May 2019. No doubt the couple were thrilled to help out at their latest event!

