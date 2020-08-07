Marks & Spencer's ultra-chic new jumpsuit is just like Meghan Markle's

Remember the Duchess of Sussex's ultra-chic black jumpsuit? We bet she loves wearing it at home just as much as she did for royal engagements - with its classic silhouette, it can be dressed up or down. But if your budget doesn't quite stretch to the £94 price tag of Meghan's Everlane all-in-one, we've spotted a very similar version at Marks & Spencer. With a similar tie-waist detail and tuxedo V neckline, we think the American royal would love it!

Priced at £59, the 'Crepe Sleeveless Jumpsuit' is part of the M&S Collection range, and is available in both black and a neutral stone colour. It's winning rave reviews from shoppers, too, so we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.

Crepe Sleeveless Jumpsuit, £59, M&S

Meghan was first spotted wearing her chic black jumpsuit during the video that was released to mark her guest editorship of British Vogue in September 2019 - and she later wore it again during her royal visit to South Africa later that month.

Meghan's Everlane jumpsuit looked gorgeous with her statement earrings

With her hair slicked back, Meghan teamed her jumpsuit with statement gold earrings and suede heels for her visit to the Woodstock Exchange, where she met female entrepreneurs working in technology.

Of course, the Duchess is a huge fan of M&S herself, having worn its clothing a number of times in the past and teamed up with the brand for her Smartworks collection last year.

Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, £94, Everlane

Speaking at the launch, she said: "What are traditional and quintessential British brands that I've become introduced to since I moved here that for me resonated and I knew resonated with the Smart Works customer?"

She added: "And that seemed obvious: M&S and John Lewis, which I've worn quite a bit over the past year or two since I've been here."

