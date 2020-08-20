Meghan Markle's gorgeous dress for new Santa Barbara appearance might be her best look yet The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning on the video call

Meghan Markle joined husband Prince Harry for a video call on Monday, addressing young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The Duchess of Sussex looked beautiful as ever in a striking patterned dress – which we think could be one of her best looks yet.

DISCOVER: Meghan and Prince Harry discuss importance of online kindness with young leaders

The stunning dress boasted pretty white straps and an abstract, geometric navy print on the bodice. Could it be a wardrobe staple from her pre-Duchess days?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan and Harry share a glimpse inside new home

The 39-year-old star wore her hair down in long, beachy waves and highlighted her eyes with bold smoky shadow, keeping the rest of her make-up simple and radiant. We love her dramatic beauty look!

SHOP: 7 stylish face masks Meghan would definitely wear

Speaking from their new home in Santa Barbara on Monday, Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan thanked participants for the work they are doing to use digital media as a force for good.

Meghan wore a stunning geometric print dress for her new appearance

The Duchess spoke of the importance of having positive online experiences, particularly given the current pandemic. She said: "Everyone's mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction. People are going online more than ever before to feel community."

GOOD NEWS: Kate Middleton's gorgeous lockdown dress is finally available to buy

Meghan's stunning new look comes after she wowed in a beautiful silk Hugo Boss top for her appearance at The 19th* Represents virtual summit last Friday. The tangerine top, which sold out instantly, was paired with gorgeous bracelets from Cartier and Monica Vinader.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s go-to hairstylist George Northwood recently shed some light on the former Suits star's style secrets.

Harry and Meghan addressed leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust

He said even he was shocked by the extent to which she plans her hair, makeup and wardrobe, especially when it comes to a royal tour, citing the example of Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji in 2018.

DISCOVER: You can get a Kate Middleton style floral shirt dress on sale for just £15

Speaking to Grazia, George unveiled Meghan deliberately chose to support small, local designers, including New Zealand's Maggie Marilyn and Australia's Martin Grant.

"When we went on the Australia tour, she always wanted to support small businesses so would choose jewellery from local designers. I always thought, 'God, would I ever put so much thought and care into that?'" he said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.