Royal style secrets: How to wear a Breton stripe top like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle The classic French stripe is the royal style choice for summer

Summertime is synonymous with nautical looks, including the classic Breton top – especially when it comes to royal style. We know that Kate Middleton has long been a fan of the timeless stripe look, but it’s actually a favourite look for more of the world’s royals, including her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton's Breton stripe style

Nautical stripe fan Duchess Kate owns no fewer than THREE Breton striped tops by ME+EM, and loves to wear the pieces for her more casual royal engagements when she needs a smart-yet-laid back look.

To copy Kate’s style, the key is to pair your Breton striped top with a pair of dark trousers or jeans, making sure they have a very clean line.

We’ve seen Kate rock her striped tops with skinnies in either black or navy, finishing off the easygoing look with a tailored blazer and comfortable wedges.

In the navy: Duchess Kate styled this Breton striped shirt with head-to-toe dark blue, from her blazer to her jeans and wedges

For a more dressed-up vibe, we love Kate's full-on nautical look with a blue and white Breton top, cropped wide-leg sailor trousers with button details in navy and a very cool bright red clutch for a pop of colour.

Smooth sailing: Sailor culottes and a red bag for a pop of colour completed this smart Breton stripe look

Meghan Markle's Breton stripe style

Meanwhile, Meghan has Breton striped tops in her closet, too! The Duchess was seen wearing the Equipment Femme 'Lucian' jumper while pregnant with baby Archie, and has been spotted wearing Breton stripe tops even during her pre-royal days.

Duchess Meghan’s favourite way to wear the look is keeping it simple, in line with her pared-down style, usually teaming a Breton stripe top with dark jeans or leggings.

While pregnant with baby Archie, Duchess Meghan wore a Breton striped top with black skinny jeans and suede Stuart Weitzman boots

Breton striped tops are one of the easiest royal trends to get inspired by, so we've made it even more simple with an edit of nautical tops you can shop now...

Shop Breton stripe tops:

A short-sleeved Breton tee in 100 percent cotton that will go with EVERYTHING

Breton stripe t-shirt in black and white, £25, Boden

A classic look with ¾ length sleeves from M&S Collection for under £10

Cotton Striped Fitted 3/4 Sleeve Top, Price, £8.50, Marks & Spencer

Kate loves long-sleeved Breton top – and so do we!

Long Sleeve Cotton Breton Top, available in 11 colours, £28, Boden

Duchess Kate’s favourite Me + Em has a cute Breton knit tee for 70 percent off – and you can pair it with the matching stretch skirt that’s also on sale

Stripe Knit Tee, £119 , £36, Me + Em

Want a built-in pop of colour? The sleeves on this Breton stripe top are too perfect

Navy Multi Cuff Breton Top, £32, Boden

