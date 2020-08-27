Meghan Markle's special new jewellery revealed – and the sweet story behind it The Duchess recently appeared in a video with Gloria Steinem

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in an inspiring video Q&A with Gloria Steinem on Wednesday, speaking passionately about the importance of the female vote – and as usual she chose a classic and elegant outfit for the chat.

Meghan's fashion fans fell in love with her chic Anine Bing trousers, Stella McCartney sandals and Janessa Leoné sunhat, but did you notice the pretty beaded bracelets that she also sported?

The new jewels were in fact a special gift from Gloria, and bore an important message. The friendship-style bracelets read the statement: "Imagine we are linked not ranked" – a design that the activist created with the platform feminist.com.

During their Q&A, Gloria referenced her slogan, to which Meghan replied: "I love this."

Meghan's inspiring bracelets

Gloria added: "Well, you know actually, 'we are linked not ranked' is the shortest way I've ever found to say what our goal is."

"It means everything to me on every level; we are linked not ranked," said Meghan. Gloria added: "And I thank you for understanding that rank is less important than being linked. That's a big thing."

Unsurprisingly, the inspiring bracelets sold out online, though you can keep your eye out for a restock. All proceeds from the sale of the $48 bracelets go to the feminist platform, which was founded in 1995 to offer people around the world access to information and support.

During the discussion, Meghan also touched on how proud she is that her husband Prince Harry also identifies as a feminist.

Meghan spoke of Harry's feminist principles

Discussing how it's "not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine" with Gloria, who responded: "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy," Meghan excitedly used Harry as an example.

Meghan said: "Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I'm a feminist too, right Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.'"