Stylish star mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Holly Willoughby Ever wondered what celebrities wear to the school gates?

Just like any other busy parents, these stars all loyally drop their children to school in the morning; and true to form, look super stylish whilst doing so! Whether it's athleisure like Victoria Beckham or jeans and a blazer like Holly Willoughby, we're taking inspiration from these stylish celebrity mums.

Holly Willoughby

In June 2020, following the UK coronavirus lockdown, Holly skipped This Morning once in order to take her three young children - Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five – back to school for the first time. Check out those trainers!

"The new norm... back to school," she simply wrote alongside the snap.

In September 2019, This Morning presenter Holly shared a sweet selfie of herself strolling to school with son Chester ahead of his first day. We love her pretty pink blouse and leopard print bag!

"And he's off... full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door... my baby is growing up... thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off... that's a day we will both never forget," she wrote.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is also fond of sharing glimpses from her school run routine – and they're all pretty relatable! VB's been known to rock her gymwear to the school gates. The star wore head to toe Reebok as she juggled Harper's bags in February 2020.

In April 2018, she shared this shot as she desperately tried to finish her coffee before rushing out of the door. "Literally eating breakfast on the school run!" she wrote, adding: "Will I spill this coffee in the car?" We just hope you didn't ruin that chic white tee, VB.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes shared this gorgeous outfit selfie after dropping daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina back at school after lockdown restrictions eased. Showing off her beautiful Zara dress, the pregnant star revealed she had been nervous about the day. "Monday morning post-school run - the first one for Alaia in 3 months," she wrote. "I thought I'd be jumping for joy but I have felt so nervous all morning, well in fact from last night. She was okay-ish… I was not!! I'm sure I'll be fine tomorrow after having the day to myself haha but right now I can’t wait to go and pick her up. Anyone else?"

Stacey Solomon

Adorably, Stacey Solomon and her baby son Rex twinned in their rain coats as they dropped big brothers Zachary and Leighton off at school in September 2019. How cute?

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden once revealed that she went to the school gates in full glam! She wrote in her column for The Express in 2016: "With my girls back at school, I try really hard to get home from work in time to collect them, and usually I have the chance to change out of my work wardrobe.

"But not this week. On Tuesday, I picked up Hollie in a two-piece bodycon number, stilettos, full face of slap and a bouncy blow-dry having come straight from a TV launch. I hope the other mums at the gates don’t think that this is my usual school-run style – it’s definitely not!"

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a very Carrie Bradshaw-style outfit to take son James to school and looked as glamorous and chic as ever. Loving the purple coat, SJP, bet you stood out in the playground!

