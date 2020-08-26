The powerful meaning behind Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice The Duchess sat down with Gloria Steinem in a new video

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared in an inspiring new video with Gloria Steinem, filmed in what's thought to be the garden of the Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry and son Archie. In the teaser clip, Meghan looks beautiful in a neutral outfit - wearing pinstripe Anine Bing trousers and chic a Janessa Leoné hat to protect her from the Los Angeles sunshine.

WATCH: Meghan appeared in the new clip on Tuesday evening

At the beginning of the video, Meghan can be heard telling Gloria how happy she is to be home. "Welcome home… so glad that you're here," says Gloria, to which Meghan replies: "Me too. For so many reasons."

The former actress clearly chose to pay tribute to her beloved home of LA with her outfit, too - since both Anine Bing and Janessa Leoné are Los Angeles based female designers.

Meghan also accessorised with a pair of 'Rhea' sandals from Stella McCartney, who was of course one of her royal wedding dress designers. No doubt she was keen to wear female-led brands for the inspiring conversation, in which she spoke with Gloria about the importance of women voting.

Unsurprisingly, the Duchess' latest fashion picks are selling out quickly, though we have tracked them down at various online retailers - hurry if you want to mimic Meghan's latest look! We've also spotted some affordable dupes at both ASOS and Karen Millen.

We've found Meghan's Stella McCartney sandals at 50 per cent off in the sale, too! Her Janessa Leoné 'Serena' hat is currently sold out, sadly.

A full Q&A between Meghan and Gloria is set to be released on Wednesday, following Tuesday's short clip which was shared on social media by online community 'Makers'.

The platform aims to accelerate the women’s movement through stories of real-life experiences that ignite passion and action - we can't wait to hear more…

