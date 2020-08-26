Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry as the ultimate daddy role model The Duchess of Sussex spoke with activist Gloria Steinem

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her joy after revealing that husband Prince Harry is a proud feminist.

Meghan sat down for a discussion with activist Gloria Steinem, in which she expressed her pride over what a good example her husband is setting for their one-year-old son Archie.

Discussing how it's "not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine" with Gloria, who responded: "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy," Meghan excitedly used Harry as an example.

Meghan said: "Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.'

Meghan Markle spoke to activist Gloria Steinem

But you need that. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.

"That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Gloria responded: "And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing," to which Meghan said: "Well said. I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that."

The couple welcomed son Archie in May 2019

The ladies' "backyard chat" was filmed last month for Makers Women, a women's empowerment platform. They focused their conversation on the importance of voting.

Sharing a Q&A of the discussion after previewing a clip on Tuesday, Makers Women explained: "Since Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex became friends with Gloria Steinem, they've spoken of their shared beliefs surrounding women’s rights, the need for representation and the very timely conversation on voting. Read their exclusive Q&A on MAKERS today, #WomensEqualityDay at the link in bio!"

Meghan and Gloria stressed the importance of voting

Gloria is an American feminist, journalist, and social political activist who became nationally recognised as a leader and a spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Meghan told her: "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to be where we are right now," to which Gloria responds, "If you don't vote you don't exist... it's the only place we are all equal, in the voting booth."

