The 7 rare moments that Meghan Markle wore a formal royal gown These elegant styles were SO beautiful

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her laidback style and California girl roots, so it's not really surprising that it was rare to see her in an ultra-formal look during her time as a working royal.

In fact, we can easily count the times she donned an all-out red carpet gown for her royal engagements – be it for state dinners, awards ceremonies or theatre performances.

MORE: Here's what Meghan Markle has to say about her fashion choices over the years

That said, she had some truly show-stopping moments during her time living and working in the UK, and we feel like reminiscing! Do you remember Meghan's first-ever royal gown? Scroll down to see them all, and find out the special link between her first and final choices...

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan's style transformation

Fiji state dinner, royal tour 2018

The Duchess looked stunning in this Safiyaa caped gown – the rich hue was thought to be a nod to her host country.

Meghan's bold blue Safiyaa gown started her love affair with the label

Meghan's incredible diamond earrings caught the eye of many, too! She later wore them again to Prince Charles' 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace, where she most likely rocked another gown – though the only pictures from the event were car arrivals.

Tonga state dinner, royal tour 2018

She chose a crisp white gown in Tonga

Meghan wore this beautiful white gown by New York designer Theia during the royal couple's visit to Tonga in October 2018.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle loves wearing this unexpected bold colour for important royal events

She also added the aquamarine ring from Princess Diana's collection that she first wore to her royal wedding reception.

Royal Variety Performance, November 2018

Wearing glittering sequins

Remember this sparkling look? In another choice from her go-to formalwear designer Safiyaa, the royal looked beautiful in monochrome to attend the Royal Variety Performance with Prince Harry.

The Fashion Awards, December 2018

Rocking an asymmetric look

Meghan surprised everyone when she showed up at the Fashion Awards to present her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with a prize!

Her gorgeous one-shoulder gown was of course designed by Clare for Givenchy.

Cirque du Soleil premiere, January 2019

Wearing head-to-toe sparkles to the Royal Albert Hall

Meghan and Harry attended the Cirque du Soleil premiere of 'Totem' at the Royal Albert Hall in support of the Prince's charity, Sentebale.

The Duchess' glittering Roland Mouret gown was certainly a showstopper!

Royal visit Morocco, February 2019

It was elegant Christian Dior in Morocco

Meghan chose this bespoke Christian Dior evening gown for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco.

Mountbatten Festival of Music, March 2020

Coming full circle in another Safiyaa gown

Fast-forward a little over a year and Meghan and Harry were back in the UK to bid farewell to their time as working royals before moving to the States – and the Duchess rocked a return wardrobe like no other!

This beautiful red gown is another number from Safiyaa, and very similar to the blue version Meghan wore in Fiji. What a moment - perhaps the Duchess even wanted to mirror her first royal gown with her last...