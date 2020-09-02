Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Princess Diana during latest appearance Meghan and Harry spent the milestone at a local school

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made sure they remembered Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death by planting her favourite flowers, forget-me-nots, in the garden at the LA school they visited on Monday.

But Meghan may have also paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law through her outfit - since the Princess of Wales was also fond of double denim ensembles just like the former actress.

MORE: All the times Meghan Markle has paid tribute to Princess Diana

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Diana's power suits

Whether the choice was deliberate or not, there are certainly similarities between Meghan and Diana's off-duty wardrobes - the People's Princess also loved to wear slouchy shirts and jeans, though of course the silhouettes were a little different.



The Assistance League of Los Angeles shared pictures from the day

The Duchess has been known to make reference to Diana's iconic style a number of times in the past, be it through wearing pieces from her beautiful jewellery collection or in the bold colour combinations she became known for.

Princess Diana rocked the double denim look in her time

Meghan is also a fan of tailored trouser suits, tuxedo dresses and off-the-shoulder styles just like the late royal. She often pays tribute to the causes she supports and the places she visits with her wardrobe, too.

MORE: Queen Rania of Jordan stuns in intricate white gown for beautiful 50th birthday portrait

The royal couple visited the Preschool Learning Centre in Los Angeles to do some gardening with the children there. Meghan wore a denim shirt, skinny jeans and her Rothy's pointed flats, adding a Monica Vinader and Cartier bracelet as accessories.

Meghan and Diana wearing chic tuxedo dresses

In a sweet Instagram post, the organisation wrote on Tuesday: "The children of our Preschool Learning Centre got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday!

"In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Centre's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.