Meghan Markle's blue and white floral dress is sold out but we found this fab lookalike You'll do a double-take at this floral toile Duchess-inspired look at All Saints

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a family wedding just a month after their own royal wedding, all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex’s outfit – a blue and white floral toile print Oscar de la Renta dress. While that £4,600 look, inspired by the classic design of Wedgwood china, quickly sold out and is no longer available we've spotted a fantastic lookalike from AllSaints.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a £4,600 Oscar de la Renta dress to the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale

The All Saints Tate Tajpur dress in surf blue has the same floaty vibes and colour palette the frock Meghan wore to Prince Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale’s country wedding. It also has a relaxed drawstring waist and asymmetrical hemline not unlike the Duchess’ luxury de la Renta look.

Tate Tajpur dress, £198, All Saints

This versatile sleeveless dress is of course the perfect wedding guest look, and could also be worn with flats for a breezy vibe, or teamed with a blazer for the office.

Meghan’s timeless toile print is also a big trend right now, and there are more options at various price points if you just HAVE to have this look.

The linen cocoon dress in carnation print from plus-size brand Chesca is a great lookalike for Meghan's dress! The sizing for this dress starts at size 12 and runs to 26.

Carnation Print Cocoon Linen Dress, £132, John Lewis

H&M’s silk dress in an eye-catching mosaic pattern is from the high street brand’s Conscious Collection.

Mosaic-patterned silk dress, £139.99, H&M