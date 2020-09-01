Meghan Markle rocks double denim like a pro as she makes poignant new appearance She and Prince Harry visited a learning centre in LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a poignant new appearance on the anniversary of Princess Diana's passing on Monday - visiting the Preschool Learning Centre in Los Angeles to do some gardening with the children there.

MORE: Queen Rania of Jordan stuns in intricate white gown for beautiful 50th birthday portrait

Unsurprisingly, the royal couple dressed comfortably for the outdoor visit, with Meghan rocking her usual casual-cool style in double denim. She appears to have worn her J.Crew 'Classic Chambray' shirt with a pair of dark denim skinny jeans, teamed with her trusty Rothy's foldable flats.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan's fashion over the years

The couple took along Forget-Me-Not seeds, which were the late royal's favourite flowers, to plant in the garden and honour her memory. Meghan also memorably chose to have Forget-Me-Nots in her royal wedding bouquet as a tribute to Harry's mother.



Meghan and Harry visited the Preschool Learning Centre in LA

And of course, Princess Diana herself loved to wear double denim, just like Meghan! The Duchess may have even been making a further nod to her late in mother-in-law, who often rocked the Western-inspired trend during the nineties.

Meghan finished her look by wearing a gold bangle, and pulled her dark hair back into a simple chignon. Both she and Prince Harry donned protective face masks, too.

MORE: 8 ditsy floral print dresses Kate Middleton would definitely wear

'The Point' flats, £132, Rothy's

The royal couple's visit to the centre saw them help replant their learning garden for the autumn season – an annual activity for the school.

It's been revealed that Harry and Meghan have previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Centre (a program of the Assistance League of Los Angeles), which is located just a short distance from where Meghan attended middle and high school.

Meghan wore her denim shirt to mark son Archie's first birthday in May

In a sweet Instagram post, the organisation wrote on Tuesday: "The children of our Preschool Learning Centre got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday!

"In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Centre's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.