It's not often you get the opportunity to get your hands on an actual piece of clothing that was once worn by royalty - but now's your chance!

Lady Amelia Windsor has joined the likes of Kate Moss, Naomie Harris and Poppy Delevingne in donating clothing to the Vestiaire Collective X Oxfam Secondhand September charity sale - and it's fastest fingers first.

The young royal has passed on an Emporio Armani leather jacket that she wore to Milan Fashion Week in February 2018. It's a beauty, and at just £135, it's quite the pre-loved bargain.

Lady Amelia Windsor has donated her Emporio Armani jacket to the sale

It doesn't stop there, either - you can also shop Georgia May Jagger's shoe and sunglasses collection, Kate Moss' Yves Saint Laurent blazer and Carey Mulligan's sparkling Prada party dress.

Amelia Windsor's stunning fashion moments

It's all in aid of Oxfam's Secondhand September campaign, which encourages shoppers to think sustainably by giving up buying new - and all the money raised will go to the charity, which aims to end global poverty.

The sale will run from 16 to 23 September on the popular resale fashion site.

Lady Amelia Windsor's Emporio Armani jacket, £135, Vestiaire Collective

Lady Amelia Windsor is a regular on the fashion week scene, and is also passionate about promoting sustainability and eco principles.

Amelia's parents are George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, a Canadian-born historian at the University of Cambridge - and at present, she's 39th in line to the British throne!

Kate Moss' YSL jacket, £280, Vestiaire Collective

We're not surprised she wanted to donate to this fantastic cause, since she often uses her social media to speak up about shopping ethically. In July, she shared a snap of one of her favourite second-hand dresses from Portobello market, and in June she rocked a zero-waste crochet dress.



Amelia loves to wear vintage and secondhand pieces

Vestiaire Collective's co-founder and president Fanny Moizant told us: "Vestiaire Collective is hugely proud to team up with Oxfam's Second Hand September initiative for a second year!

We share their passion to drive positive sustainable change for people and the planet, the campaign pledge is a simple but powerful way for everyone to get involved and help build a better future."