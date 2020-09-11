We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her royal duties on Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain headed to the AECC headquarters in Madrid, wearing the dreamiest dress from one of her favourite brands – Massimo Dutti. Looking beautiful in blue, the ever-stylish monarch recycled a floral frock for the occasion, which she previously wore in 2019 to the UNICEF Spanish Committee Awards.

RELATED: Why the Countess of Wessex hasn't been wearing her engagement ring

Queen Letizia headed to a meeting at the AECC headquarters

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, Letizia finished her desk-to-daywear ensemble with patent court shoes and silver jewellery. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Donning a face covering, she kept all focus on her eyes which were dusted in a pale pink shadow complete with a lick of mascara – flawless.

Obsessed with Letizia's latest look? While her navy midi is no longer available, we've found a number of stylish and affordable alternatives from the high street.

READ: The 7 rare moments that Meghan Markle wore a formal royal gown

Midi shirt dress, £38, Next

Priced at just £38, Next is selling this near-identical shirt dress. Fitted with long sleeves and a figure-flattering waist tie belt, the brand recommends styling it up with strappy heels and a chic clutch bag. Looking for something more casual? Add a pair of box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag into the mix.

AX Paris kimono midi dress, £34, ASOS

We're obsessed with this navy number from AX Paris! Reduced from £50 to £34, it's a total bargain buy.

Navy is one of the monarch's go-to colours

With autumn just around the corner, navy seems to be Letizia's colour of the moment. On Tuesday she headed to a Cooperator's Day event at the Viana Palace alongside her husband, King Felipe VI. Dressed to impress in a recycled tweed midi from Zara, Letizia's checked frock featured a bardot neckline, short sleeves, and a waist-cinching navy belt. Completing her outfit with an envelope clutch bag and matching stilettos, the mum-of-two proved that when it comes to diplomatic dressing, she's a royal fashion icon. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

MORE: Duchess Camilla just rocked a cult Bottega Veneta handbag, and we're obsessed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.