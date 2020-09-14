Meghan Markle made a powerful fashion choice for her latest appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise new virtual appearance on Saturday, and we're swooning over her nod to power dressing for her meeting with female empowerment charity Smart Works!

Meghan looked beautiful in a sharp white blazer and what looks like a silk cami in the video, which was released by the organisation as they marked the one-year anniversary of The Smart Set Capsule collection - which the royal launched alongside retailers such as Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan appeared in a new video with Smart Works

In fact, Meghan's gorgeous white jacket is thought to be her Altuzarra blazer, which she wore to a 2018 Invictus Games engagement alongside Prince Harry. No doubt she was demonstrating that key and classic wardrobe pieces can be worn season after season.

Rocking her Altuzarra blazer in 2018

In the sweet video, the Duchess appeared from her Los Angeles home, and spoke to three women who worked with Smart Works to prepare for new job interviews.

After listening to their stories Meghan said: "People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory.

At the launch of The Smart Set in September 2019

"It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with."

While the royal's own blazer is worth £1135 and is now sold out, we've spotted some chic alternatives to mimic her workwear look.

Tux blazer, £58, ASOS

White 'Mia' blazer, £115, Reiss

Ivory blazer, £21, Dorothy Perkins

With over 3,000 clients coming to Smart Works in the past year and 1,000 women taking pieces, Meghan's clothing collection has clearly proved to be invaluable – we wonder if she'll launch another in the future?

